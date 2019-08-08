STANDING STONE – The Potter Sisters will be performing at the Standing Stone United With Christ Church on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Potter Sisters are: Claudia LaBarre, Carol Chaffee, Julia Potter, Karen Evens, and Cindy Mize. They have been singing together since they were young children. The girls sing contemporary Christian gospel music. They have sung in minstrels, local churches, special events, and on special occasions. In 2004, they added a niece, Twyla Wickwire, to the group.

Their hope is that through their songs, people will be brought to a closer relationship to Jesus Christ.

Faith Jaynes is organist, Carol O’Brien is pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks is our minister. Come and join us for an enjoyable evening of worshiping Christ through music.

The church is located in Standing Stone. At Route 187/Route 6 intersection in Wysox, take Route 6 east toward Wyalusing. Go 2.4 miles and take a right on River Road (down along the Susquehanna River). The church is 2 miles on the left. If you are coming west on Route 6 from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield you will make a left-hand turn on River Road and the church is approximately 2.7 miles on the right.

