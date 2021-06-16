(Editor’s Note: The following article is provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.)
June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month! Since its inception, it has been a national awareness campaign held to educate people about the health benefits of eating fruits and vegetables and to celebrate how they are grown, distributed, and consumed. The awareness campaign consists of outreach to grocery stores and retailers, schools and public organizations, and nutritionists and other health professionals.
National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month is also a great way to kick off your summer. It can be a great time to celebrate all the colorful and tasty food available to eat. Fruits and vegetables provide a variety of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and fiber— while remaining naturally low in calories, fat and sodium. In addition, they lower your risk of developing certain chronic diseases — and help you maintain a healthy weight.
Children enrolled in the Mansfield classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. have been learning all about the importance of eating well-rounded, healthy, and nutritious meals. They know that every breakfast, lunch and dinner should include a variety of fruits and vegetables. And for children enrolled in Head Start, they are served meals that meet Child and Adult Care Food Program/USDA requirements. This means they are low in fat, sugar and salt.
During the celebration of National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month, the Mansfield class wanted to acknowledge the cafeteria staff at Warren L. Miller (the school where the center is located). They work hard to provide all the nutritious meals the Mansfield Head Start children and staff receive.
“We are so grateful to them for feeding their bellies and minds,” said Mansfield Teacher Kristen Post. “So remember to celebrate National Fresh Fruits and Veggies Month and to be thankful for the people who inspire all of us to consume fruits and vegetables and to create a more balanced lifestyle.”
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.