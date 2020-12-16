TOWANDA – Visions Federal Credit Union’s Wysox branch delivered hats, gloves, and scarves to CHOP (Children’s Hunger Outreach Partners) for a recent Act of Kindness. A total of 75 items were donated through this partnership to benefit children who attend local schools in Bradford County.
“Our Acts of Kindness program is a simple way we hope to inspire our communities to do more good for one another. In this partnership with CHOP, we want to ensure that students in Bradford County have access to proper clothing so they can keep warm during the cold winter months,” said Timothy Strong, Community Development Manager at Visions.
Through Acts of Kindness, Visions is able to grow and make connections with nonprofits within the communities that surround their branches. Acts of Kindness are also a great way for branch employees to say thank you and give back to those who live in the community they serve.
