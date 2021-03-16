OWEGO – Are you having trouble scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online? If you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine (i.e. age 65-plus, have a comorbidity, essential worker) and don’t have a computer, Internet access, or the ability to register online, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can help!
Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to offer assistance in finding and booking online COVID-19 vaccination appointments to eligible community members. In addition to those who are currently eligible, TOI staff will be able to assist those age 60-plus.
To request assistance with scheduling your vaccination appointment or for more information, please call (607) 687-4120. TOI cannot guarantee an appointment but will assist in making appointments as time slots are available.
TOI is committed to supporting our community and continues to serve our customers and respond to needs in light of COVID-19. To see how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. may be able to help you, call us at (607) 687-4222 or visit our website at www.tiogaopp.org.
