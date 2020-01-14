ATHENS – The Valley Active Living Center, located at 118 S. Main St. in Athens, will host the eight-week course Healthy Steps in Motion on Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. starting Feb. 18. Healthy Steps in Motion is a fun and free class for adults ago 60 and over to help build body strength, increase flexibility, and improve balance.
Reservations are required by Feb. 14. For more information or to register, call 1 (800) 982-4346.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way, serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
