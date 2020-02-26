Waverly:
This Sunday’s First Sundays event at the Waverly Free Library will be a celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday! We’ll have crafts, games, stories and more, starting at 1 p.m. There is no charge, and refreshments will be provided.
Today’s Story Time will be all about Silly Stories. Join us at 10:15 a.m. for crafts, songs, and of course stories. Next Wednesday’s Story Time will be about Cold and Flu – A-choo!
The library is hosting AARP tax preparers on Tuesdays and Thursdays, running through April 14. Appointments are being taken by the preparers, not library staff; to make an appointment, call (607) 768-9905.
Our annual Fund Drive is underway. For those who have already contributed, we offer a huge thanks! The money we collect is used largely to keep our collection of books, DVDs, and books on tape current for you, as well as programming and special events. Any amount is much appreciated.
This year’s Bob Fox Memorial Trivia competition will be held in the fall instead of its usual late winter date. More details will follow.
We are pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
