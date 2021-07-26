SAYRE – The Sayre Public Library wishes to announce the following memorials and recognitions received in recent months:
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Laura Maria (Werkheiser) Shaffer.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Timothy Broughton.
Given by Marie K. Preston, in memory of Ethel Watlock.
Given by Steve and Ruth Schrader, in memory of Victoria Stewart.
Given by Dr. Louis John and Valerie Angelo, in memory of Angelo T. Yanuzzi.
Given by Mrs. Elda L. Angelo, in memory of Angelo T. Yanuzzi.
Given by Joe and Irene Ciotti, in memory of Ange Yanuzzi.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Angelo Yanuzzi.
Given by Mrs. Sally Hickey, in memory of John Ephlin.
Given by Ron and Nancy Moore, in memory of John Ephlin.
Given by Ron and Nancy Moore, in memory of Susan Halton.
Given by Patricia Hutchison, in memory of Reverend Roland Romig.
Given by Henry and Karen Fratarcangeli, in memory of John Cabucci.
Given by Henry and Karen Fratarcangeli, in memory of John Joseph Brennan.
Given by Mary Frances Baker, in memory of Irene Roccato.
Given by Elda (Hilda) Angelo, in memory of Irene Roccato.
Given by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Angelo, in memory of Irene Roccato.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Irene Roccato.
Given by Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ciotti, in memory of Irene Roccato.
Given by Robin Munn, in memory of Karen Colby.
Given by Joe and Irene Ciotti, in memory of Elwell Kingsley.
Given by Elda (Hilda) L. Angelo, in memory of Elwell Kingsley.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Elwell Kingsley.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Louis Gene Ferro.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Richard Ricky Harris.
Given by Frances and Rosemary DePumpo, in memory of John Bailey.
Given by Sayre Public Library staff, in memory of Richard Rhodes.
Given by Steve and Ruth Schrader, in memory of Brayden Murrelle.
