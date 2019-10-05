Datebooks
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be holding its First Sundays program on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Author and naturalist Roger Fulton will present the program, “Waterfalls of the Finger Lakes.” Free and open to the public.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Oct. 7 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during the meal.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be meeting Monday, Oct. 7 at noon at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. We will be doing Christmas crafts.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
