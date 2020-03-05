Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, March 5 from 4-5:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Meal includes meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw and dessert.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, March 5 in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church at noon. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. Ted Benjamin and his musical group will entertain. All seniors/retirees of Bradford and Sullivan counties are invited to attend.
NORTHEAST AG AND HOME EC. 4-H CLUB will meet Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the Warren Center Community Hall. Members are reminded to bring their candy bar orders and money, health forms and enrollment fees if you have not already done so.
VAN ETTEN-SPENCER VFW POST NO. 8139 is interested in starting an AMVETS organization in the area. Membership is open to active duty and honorably discharged veterans from all branches of services. Interested parties are invited to attend a meeting on Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 3639 Wyncoop Creek Road at the intersection of State Route 224 in Van Etten. Attendees can obtain an application or get more information. For more information, call Don Hatch at (607) 598-2369. An additional informational meeting will be held Monday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its St. Patrick’s luncheon on Wednesday, March 11 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. We will celebrate with Sherry Spencer and her flute entertaining us with Irish music and stories. Please bring a covered dish or dessert, your own table service, and wear green for this event. Coffee will be provided. New members welcome. For questions, call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA) meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage across from the church).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.