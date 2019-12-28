PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Sayre resident Elizabeth Geiss and the Johnson & Wales University (JWU) American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS) Student Chapter were recognized collectively as an outstanding supply chain organization in the 2019 APICS Chapter Excellence Awards program. The awards recognize exemplary organizations and dedicated individuals advancing the field of supply chain management.
The JWU APICS Student Chapter received the Inaugural Outstanding Student Chapter category award for their distinguished performance in membership growth and international outreach. The international award was presented at the Global Partner Summit during the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) 2019 Conference, the organization’s flagship supply chain management conference, in Las Vegas, Nev.
“Having this recognition, we’ll be able to expand our horizons and offer more opportunities to our chapter members, which I’m very excited about and – very honored,” said Geiss, JWU Chapter President. “My fellow board members and I worked so hard last year to grow the chapter and give our members the best experiences possible. I look forward to providing more opportunities to our members this year.”
With categories for membership development, training development, chapter development, and digital engagement, the awards program accepts nominations from APICS chapters across North America. Winners in this year’s APICS Chapter Excellence Awards were selected by an award review panel, comprised of volunteer leaders and members of the ASCM Global Channels staff.
“APICS is a great opportunity for our students to expand what we work on in class,” said, Mark Goudreau, management department chair in the JWU College of Business, and JWU APICS advisor. “We bring in industry professionals into the classroom who provide students with firsthand knowledge about subject matter. Joining APICS, or any other professional organization on campus, gives students the opportunity to grow as professionals through the industry network.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.