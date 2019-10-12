Datebooks
HUGE YARD SALE will be held today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 100 Route 17C in Waverly. The sale will feature antiques, collectibles, jewelry and much more. Proceeds will benefit the Veterans Hospital in Bath.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be holding its Indie Author Day Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 12-4:30 p.m. at the library, 18 Elizabeth St. Local authors will be on hand to answer questions and sign books.
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day. The library will also be closed on Friday, Oct. 18.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 for Columbus Day. The library will also be closed on Friday, Oct. 18 for staff training day.
BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY will meet Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. The public is invited to this free program. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; if attending, please bring a dish to share and own table service. Program at 7:30 p.m. with Jerry Acton, well-known photographer, presenting a program on Chincoteague, Va.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement). Tuesday is 12 & 12 meeting and Friday is Big Book meeting.
