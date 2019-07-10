Peyton R. Miller has been named to the dean’s honor list at Utica College in recognition of distinguished academic performance during the spring 2019 semester.
He is majoring in Physical Education.
Peyton is a 2016 graduate of Waverly High School.
He is the son of Jill and Jason Miller of Chemung, N.Y.
