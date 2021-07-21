WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in June:
Fiction: “American Bourbon” by Jennifer Jenkins; “The Eagle’s Claw: A Novel of the Battle of Midway” by Jeff Shaara; “The Devil May Dance” by Jake Tapper; “Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams; “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris; “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr; “The Summer of Lost and Found” by Mary Alice Monroe; “Family Law by Gin Phillips; “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica; and “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Non Fiction: “War on the Border: Villa, Pershing, the Texas Rangers, and an American Invasion” by Jeff Guinn; “The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Woman Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos” by Judith Batalion; and “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” by Adam Grant.
Audiobooks: “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson; and “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides.
Christian fiction: “A Woman of Words” by Angela Elwell Hunt; “Chasing Shadows” by Lynn Austin; “At Lighthouse Point” by Suzanne Woods Fisher; and “Aftermath by Terri Blackstock.
Large Type: “The Garden of Promises and Lies” by Paula Brackston; “Confessions from the Quilting Circle” by Maisey Yates; “Bookshop by the Sea” by Denise Hunter; and “Her Every Move” by Kelly Irvin.
DVDs: “The Courier” with Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan; “French Exit” with Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, and Imogen Poots; and “Godzilla vs. Kong” with Alexander Skarsgard and Kyle Chandler.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
