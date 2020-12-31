Bellows/Chamberlain
Born to Stacy Bellows and Matt Chamberlain of Canton, a son, Kaladen Richard, on Dec. 20, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Switzer
Born to Danielle and Clifford Switzer of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, Loren Lynn, on Dec. 21, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Drake
Born to Maryalice and Vincent Drake of Gillett, a daughter, Cadence Elizabeth, on Dec. 22, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Zuckero/Brown
Born to Mary Zuckero and Andrew Brown of Scranton, a son, Henry David, on Dec. 23, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Reynolds
Born to Amy and Nick Reynolds of Wyalusing, a son, Braxton Ray, on Dec. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Packard
Born to Kiersten and Jon-Luc Packard of Gillett, a daughter, Everleigh Jo, on Dec. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
