Bellows/Chamberlain

Born to Stacy Bellows and Matt Chamberlain of Canton, a son, Kaladen Richard, on Dec. 20, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Switzer

Born to Danielle and Clifford Switzer of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, Loren Lynn, on Dec. 21, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Drake

Born to Maryalice and Vincent Drake of Gillett, a daughter, Cadence Elizabeth, on Dec. 22, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Zuckero/Brown

Born to Mary Zuckero and Andrew Brown of Scranton, a son, Henry David, on Dec. 23, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Reynolds

Born to Amy and Nick Reynolds of Wyalusing, a son, Braxton Ray, on Dec. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Packard

Born to Kiersten and Jon-Luc Packard of Gillett, a daughter, Everleigh Jo, on Dec. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

