Datebooks
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH on Tuesday, March 24 at Epiphany School library, Sayre, has been canceled.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
