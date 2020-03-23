Datebooks

CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH on Tuesday, March 24 at Epiphany School library, Sayre, has been canceled.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).

