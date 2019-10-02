WEST BURLINGTON – How good of a zombie shooter are you? Run the library stacks with Nerf guns during the after-hours zombie hunt game on Friday, Oct. 4 from 6-7 p.m. at the Bradford County Library. Bring your own Nerf guns and ammunition.

This program is for ages 12 and up. Participants under the age of 18 must wear safety glasses. Joining the fun is a real no-brainer; missing the action would be a grave mistake!

Please contact staff member Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436 with any questions about this program. The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one quarter mile west of the town of Burlington. This program is free and open to the public.

Load comments