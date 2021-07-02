WAVERLY – Family Enrichment Network’s Waverly Head Start Program recently celebrated the children’s graduation to kindergarten and Pre-K. The Waverly Head Start 2020-2021 class held a Moving Up ceremony, celebrating an amazing year of discovery, friendship and school readiness skills! This year’s program offered a hybrid approach to learning with both in-person and virtual opportunities.
This spring, the Waverly Head Start children participated in a monthlong “Little Read” featuring an author study of Eric Carle and his many books. Head Start teachers provided readings and activities around the book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” including studying the life cycle of butterflies. The classroom raised and released their own butterflies.
Family Enrichment Network offers Head Start programs for children ages 3 and 4 years old and an Early Head Start program for children ages 6 weeks to 3 years old to families living in Tioga County. Head Start sites are at Waverly, Owego and Newark Valley, with Early Head Start classrooms at the Owego site. Other programs offer through Family Enrichment Network information on Child Care Resource and Referral and Kinship Care.
Both Head Start and Early Head Start programs are currently accepting applications for current openings and the 2021-2022 program year. For more information or to receive an application, you may call (607) 687-6721, ext. 1104, or email sbuffington@familyenrichment.org.
