In July of this year, approximate 45 children from Bradford and Sullivan counties had the opportunity to participate in the twenty-second annual Camp Family Life Enrichment Adventure (F.L.E.A.) held at Camp Brule in Sullivan County. Camp F.L.E.A. gives children between the ages of 9 and 12 the chance to enjoy 4 days of camping fun in a safe and structured environment. The camp is provided free of charge to families in Bradford and Sullivan counties thanks to the generous support of individuals, businesses, and community groups in our counties.
The planning group for next year’s camp is already working on developing programs for next year. However, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of the program presenters at the 2019 camp. These presenters are too numerous to mention, but their work with the children was greatly appreciated by the campers and staff alike. Without the commitment of these presenters, Camp F.L.E.A. would not have the impact that it does on the lives of these children. We are fortunate to have so many caring and committed individuals in our communities.
Any individual over the age of 18 who is interested in volunteering at Camp F.L.E.A. or who is interested in presenting a program at camp is encouraged to contact Bradford County CYS at 570-265-1760 or Sullivan County CYS at 570-928-0307. Volunteers are always needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.