CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB will meet Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Sayre High School. The program will be about peridotite mylonites and how they help understanding convection in the mantle, presented by geologist Nikolaus Deems. Everyone is welcome.
SUMMER PARK SERIES will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 5-7 p.m. in Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. There has been a change in entertainment; a square dance group will be performing. Food available. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs. Hosted by Sayre Business Association.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold their September luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre (near RPH). There will be a catered meatloaf dinner from Ted Clark’s Busy Market. Call Dick for details and reservations at (570) 888-3088.
DuPONT RETIREES will meet for lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Fortune Buffet, located at 1645 Elmira St., Sayre.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Menu is sloppy joe, potato salad, macaroni salad, fruit cup, dessert and beverage. Hosted by the Valley Kiwanis.
