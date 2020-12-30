INDIANA, Pa. – Students from Bradford County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
Provost Scholars from this area include:
Towanda: Rachel Leigh Blanchard, B.S. in Nursing; and Lindsey Hope Leljedal, B.S. in Nursing.
Troy: Laney Breann Crofut, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising.
