EAST SMITHFIELD – The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration first established in 1971. It was based on the concept that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children’s success in school and later life. Held this year during the week of April 10-16, 2021, it is a time for communities, states, and nations to plan how they can better meet the needs of all young children and their families.
All Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. (BTHS) classrooms and Early Head Start playgroups plan special events to not only celebrate Week of the Young Child and focus public attention on those needs, but to also recognize what BTHS staff do to meet those needs. This year’s activities centered around five daily themes: Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday and Family Friday. Special projects and presentations happened all week long with special readers, special activities and very special fun.
To kick off the weeklong celebrations, students enrolled in the East Smithfield 2 (ES2) classroom, along with the other 18 classrooms of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., participated in a Kid Zumba Class with Nicole Golden of “Fitness with Friends.” Each class logged into Zoom and boogied to some of their favorite songs, including “It’s Raining Tacos!” Of course, this was super fun!
The week continued for the ES2 class when the students put on their chef hats and made fruit pizzas during “Tasty Tuesday”; got messy with paint during Artsy Thursday when they sponge painted “Green Wilma” from the story “Green Wilma”; and when the children made handprints that were posted on a tree and hung up at the East Smithfield Dandy.
“Week of the Young Child is all about celebrating children,” said East Smithfield 2 teacher Chatney Clark. “Children are amazing and should be celebrated every day!”
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
