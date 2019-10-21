SAYRE – The Athens Senior Citizens Club luncheon meeting was held Oct. 9 at the First Church of God, Sayre, Pa. The church ladies hosted a complete ziti meal with tossed salad, Italian bread and drinks, plus lots of yummy desserts to make this autumn lunch enjoyable. We thank the church ladies for the meal.
Larry Turner gave the invocation to bless the food and special prayers for the missing seniors before we began to eat and enjoy the day.
Twenty-one members and three guests, Jerry Lagey, Ed Reichman and Dan Earl, were present.
The meeting started at 1 p.m. We always remember the ones not able to come out and join the group.
October birthdays are Audrey Teeter (Oct. 9), Helen McCloe (Oct. 19) and Bill Timm (Oct. 26).
Our entertainment was Dan Earl, singing many well-known songs. He started his show with a Marty Robbins tune, “A White Sports Coat and a Pink Carnation,” then a Jim Reeves tune, “Put Your Sweet Lips a Little Closer to the Phone,” and Randy Travis’ song, “Three Wooden Crosses Along the Highway.” From his own album he sang, “When Mama Prayed” and “One Pair of Hands.” Another favorite was “Running Bear and Little White Dove.” He ended our show with “How Great Thou Art.” We all enjoyed the music by Dan and sang along with him.
Dick talked about the Valley Chorus Christmas Concert coming Dec. 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Waverly High School. The Chorus has 77 members and love the new music for this year’s concert. They are selling advance tickets this year at $5 and $10 at the door. Kevin Doherty, director, and Leslie Domino on piano, will be with the choir group.
We will be holding elections soon. Dick Biery for president, Don Scudder will retire from vice president and Burt Cole will run for this position. Ginny Malone is secretary/treasurer, Grace Geffert is Membership Chairwomen, Doris Smith and Tina Gabriel are our greeters, Ellen Selle is our Sunshine Card person and Larry Turner as chaplain. If anyone is interested in holding a position, let Dick Biery know.
Door prize winners were Jerry Lagey, Ellen Selle and Dick Biery. Raffle winners were Don Scudder and Frank Malone.
Our Nov. 13, 2019, a luncheon meeting will be held at the Airport Seniors Center Community Hall. Ted Clark’s Busy Market will cater this event with complete turkey dinner and pies for dessert and coffee will be furnished. We will meet at noon and enjoy entertainment. We ask each member to bring their own table service and drink. Please reserve early, call Dick at (570) 888-3088.
Dick closed the meeting at 2 p.m.
