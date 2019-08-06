Sullivan – Morgan
The engagement of Shelby Sullivan of Milan, Pa., to Troy Morgan of Milan, Pa., has been announced.
The couple got engaged on May 5, 2019, and are planning an Aug. 30, 2020 wedding.
Shelby is the daughter of her father and stepmother, Patrick and Michele Sullivan of Sayre, Pa., and her mother, Kathrine Jeffrey of Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Troy is the son of his mother, Lola Dallas of Elmira, N.Y., and his father and stepmother, Chris and Wilma Morgan of Burlington, Pa.
