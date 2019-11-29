Athens Senior Citizens Club celebrated Thanksgiving with a luncheon on Nov. 13 at the Airport Senior Center Community Hall. Larry Turner gave the invocation before we enjoyed Ted Clark’s catered turkey complete meal with apple and sweet potato pies. We had 36 members and two guests – Shirley Dimmick and Lloyd Splain.
We sang to Mary Lou Keir for her Nov. 17 birthday.
Prayers for our missing senior with doctors appointments, illness, and missing in action.
The meeting began at 1:15 p.m. and Ted Benjamin spoke to our group about Penn York Habitat for Humanity program in the Valley: “Habitat is a hand up, not a hand out.”
Penn-York Habitat currently has one new property to build on. They just broke ground on their 11th house in the Valley. They are so excited to be able to help another family, but also need some help. They are looking for additional board members to help steer this great committee, please call (570) 888-8809 or email info@valleyhabitat.org. It’s a fun group, only requires a few hours a month, and can make a big difference. They help a family purchase a brand new home with no interest and sweat equity is required, they finance the loan after family is approved, the monthly payments are reasonable for the right family. It takes a broad skillful set of people to build a Habitat house including carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. Would you be able to help? For more information call or email this organization.
Door prize winners were Gerry Keener, Arlene Ogden and Donna Cole. The 50/50 winners were Grace Geffert and Myrtle Timm.
The club voted in our officers for 2020: president, Dick Biery; vice president, Burt Cole; secretary/treasurer, Virginia Malone; membership chairwoman, Grace Geffert; greeters, Doris Smith and Tina Gabriel; Shine Card person, Ellen Selle; chaplain, Larry Turner; and entertainment person, Ted Benjamin. The officers will be installed at the January 2020 meeting. Don’t forget the 2020 dues are coming due.
The Valley Chorus concert is Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at Waverly High School Auditorium. The theme, “Stars I Shall Find,” will put the audience in the holiday spirit. Get your tickets early at $5 presale cost, as the day of concert, cost of the ticket is $10. Tickets are available in Sayre at Plants-N-Things and Carl’s News Stand; in Waverly at the Jolly Farmer, Jaynes Flowers and Gifts; in Athens at Yale’s Music Store; and from any Valley Chorus members. Please bring a nonperishable item to donate to the food pantry.
Our Dec. 11 Christmas luncheon at noon will be held at Ulster Methodist Church. The church ladies will provide ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, drink and pies for our taste buds. Linda and Bob Lee will entertain us. Call Dick at (570) 888-3088 for your reservation. Bring canned goods to donate to the food pantry. We will collect for the heat program at this luncheon also. We welcome new members to our group.
Thank you to our members for making this a great meeting. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.
Dick closed the meeting at 2 p.m. with a prayer for our missing seniors and to keep our country free.
