SAYRE – Epiphany School’s faculty is inviting you to take a virtual tour of Epiphany School. Visit our website at epiphany-school.net to start your tour. Clicking the “Envelope,” you will be taken to a Virtual Tour of Epiphany School. This year we cannot host an open house due to COVID-19 restrictions, but we still wanted to share our school with you.
Epiphany School, located in Sayre, has been serving the Valley since 1929 with quality Catholic education. The school is comprised of grades Pre-K 3 to grade six. Epiphany welcomes families of all faiths.
For more information, call (570) 888-5802 to make an appointment to talk to Sister Kathleen about the programs Epiphany School offers.
