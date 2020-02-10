Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library, we will have programs for all ages!
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community twice this week. She will visit Head Start 3 on the 11th of February at 10:15 a.m. On Feb. 12 she will visit Head Start 2 at 9 a.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
I Survived Book Club meets once a month to discuss a selected title from the I Survived book series and do a related activity or craft. This month we will be discussing “I Survived the Eruption of Mount St. Helens, 1980.” Copies of the book are available to be checked out at the library. New members are invited to join us!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, Sayre Health Care will be hosting a Intergenerational Playdate, sponsored by the library. There will be books and crafts at this Mardi Gras themed playdate!
Peace, Love & Books is a book club geared for girls in grades 6-8 (though anyone interested in attending is always welcome!). At our February meeting, we will discuss “The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl” by Stacy McAunulty. Stop by the library to check out a copy of the book today!
Roarin’ Readers is a fantasy book club for teens. At our February meeting, we will discuss “Legend” by Marie Lu. New book club members are welcome to join!
Story time on Friday, Feb. 14, will be themed around “Valentines Day” for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about “Valentines Day!”
We’ll see you soon at the library!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.