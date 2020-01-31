SAYRE – Sayre Public Library has been chosen to host Teen Reading Lounge, an award-winning interactive book club designed exclusively for teens by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council. A growing number of teens in libraries across Pennsylvania have participated in Teen Reading Lounge since its launch in 2010.
Teens at Sayre Public Library will read books by current young adult authors and discuss topics related to themes in teens’ lives. The books are free to teens who sign up for the program.
The first Teen Reading Lounge program for 2020 will begin Monday, Feb. 3 and run through Monday, March 23. Sessions will be held after-hours from 5-6:30 p.m., meaning that the library will be closed to everyone except Teen Reading Lounge participants at that time. Food and drinks will be provided free of charge to all participants at each session. Additional Teen Reading Lounge programs are planned for spring/summer and fall 2020.
Teen Reading Lounge is open to all teens ages 12-18. No special knowledge is required to participate, and teens may sign up to participate at any point throughout the program. To register, contact Heather Manchester at (570) 888-2256 or email trlsayre@gmail.com.
About Teen Reading Lounge:
Teen Reading Lounge is an interactive program created by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council for public libraries. Through a combination of book discussions and hands-on creative workshops with qualified facilitators, teens create special projects and sharpen critical thinking skills. Libraries have reported that the program increased their capacity to offer humanities programs, and teens have reported that Teen Reading Lounge gave them the opportunity to practice essential life skills related to the humanities, communication, collaboration, and literacy. For more information, visit pahumanities.org/TeenReadingLounge.
Teen Reading Lounge is made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) as administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, Governor. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
