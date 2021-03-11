Waverly:
With COVID cases in Tioga County and the entire region continuing to drop and more people receiving the vaccine, the Waverly Free Library is exploring options for reopening as quickly as is safe, on an appointment-only basis. As a timetable begins to emerge, keep an eye on this space and our Facebook page for updates.
In the meantime, we share your frustration that we haven’t been able to reopen as usual, but these are unusual times and we take our role in protecting the health and safety of our patrons, and our staff and their families, very seriously. We are closely monitoring the case numbers daily and will reopen when we feel it is safe for everyone. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
Until we do open, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
The library no longer hosts AARP tax assistance at our location. AARP and Tioga Opportunities are now coordinating; they can be reached at (607) 444-1525 or (607) 687-4120.
New additions this week include:
Adult fiction – “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles, “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box, “The Affair” by Danielle Steel, “Lightning Game” by Christine Feehan, “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner, “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb, “The Burning Girls” by C.J. Tudor, “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker, “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro and “The Committed” by Viet Thanh Nguyen.
Large-Print fiction – “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, “A Promise of Ankles” by Alexander McCall Smith, “The Power Couple” by Alex Berenson and “Deep in the Alaskan Woods” by Karen Harper.
Nonfiction – “Chatter” by Ethan Kross, “Think Again” by Adam Grant and “Work: A Brief History From the Stone Age to the Age of Robots” by James Suzman.
DVDs – “Tesla” and “The Croods: A New Age.”
Interlibrary loan holds can now be placed, and twice-weekly deliveries have resumed.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
