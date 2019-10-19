TOWANDA – Towanda VFW Post No. 1568, along with the American Legion, will be hosting a Wreaths Across America tribute to honor veterans, to be held at the Veterans Memorial Park in Towanda. The event is a tribute to all U.S. military servicepeople, past and present.
Two wreaths will be placed in the park, along with a lighting of a Remembrance Tree, on Friday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the park. The Remembrance Tree will be decorated with dogtags with names of Bradford County veterans and their branch of service.
Anyone wishing to have a dogtag placed on the tree with a serviceperson’s name, contact Vicki Wells at (570) 250-0688. Deadline for reserving dogtags is Nov. 1. Dogtags are provided free of charge, and can have the name of a military serviceperson from Bradford County, who has served the military in the past, or who is presently serving their country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.