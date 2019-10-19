TOWANDA – Towanda VFW Post No. 1568, along with the American Legion, will be hosting a Wreaths Across America tribute to honor veterans, to be held at the Veterans Memorial Park in Towanda. The event is a tribute to all U.S. military servicepeople, past and present.

Two wreaths will be placed in the park, along with a lighting of a Remembrance Tree, on Friday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the park. The Remembrance Tree will be decorated with dogtags with names of Bradford County veterans and their branch of service.

Anyone wishing to have a dogtag placed on the tree with a serviceperson’s name, contact Vicki Wells at (570) 250-0688. Deadline for reserving dogtags is Nov. 1. Dogtags are provided free of charge, and can have the name of a military serviceperson from Bradford County, who has served the military in the past, or who is presently serving their country.

