TWIN TIER ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND MACHINERY ASSOCIATION will meet Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford County Extension office, 200 Main St., Towanda.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER will be served Thursday, Nov. 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at St. James Church, Chemung Street in Waverly. Served from garage area behind the church (please follow the signs). Takeout only. Meal is chicken/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and butter and dessert.
