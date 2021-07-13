Yates

Born to Amber Yates of Towanda, a son, Jaxton Rees, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Sutton

Born to Cassidy Lynn Sutton of Wyalusing, a son, Lucian Clayton, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Blow

Born to Alexis and William Blow of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Maverick, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Howell

Born to Latoya and Kurtis Howell of Athens, a son, Dante Anthony John, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Norton

Born to Samantha and Dylan Norton of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Joseph Dylan Thomas, on July 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Baird

Born to Rachel and Jordan Baird of Athens, a son, Beau VanDorn, on July 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Weaver/Smith

Born to Siearra Weaver and Devin Smith of Wyalusing, a daughter, Dott Diane, on July 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Diefenbach/Spaulding

Born to Samantha Diefenbach and Nicholas Spaulding of Columbia Cross Roads, a son, Lucas Arthur, on July 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Beam

Born to Melissa and William Beam Jr. of Breesport, N.Y., a daughter, Journey Viddya Moon, on July 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

