Yates
Born to Amber Yates of Towanda, a son, Jaxton Rees, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Sutton
Born to Cassidy Lynn Sutton of Wyalusing, a son, Lucian Clayton, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Blow
Born to Alexis and William Blow of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Maverick, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Howell
Born to Latoya and Kurtis Howell of Athens, a son, Dante Anthony John, on July 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Norton
Born to Samantha and Dylan Norton of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Joseph Dylan Thomas, on July 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Baird
Born to Rachel and Jordan Baird of Athens, a son, Beau VanDorn, on July 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Weaver/Smith
Born to Siearra Weaver and Devin Smith of Wyalusing, a daughter, Dott Diane, on July 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Diefenbach/Spaulding
Born to Samantha Diefenbach and Nicholas Spaulding of Columbia Cross Roads, a son, Lucas Arthur, on July 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Beam
Born to Melissa and William Beam Jr. of Breesport, N.Y., a daughter, Journey Viddya Moon, on July 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
