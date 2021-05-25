SCRANTON – Local residents were among more than 500 master’s and doctoral degrees conferred by the University of Scranton at an in-person commencement ceremony on May 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021.
Local students earning master’s degrees include the following:
Lea M. Scopelliti of Sayre earned a Master of Health Administration in health administration.
Heather L. Walker of Sayre earned a Master of Science in Nursing in nurse anesthesia.
