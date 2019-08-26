WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library presents author Jeanne Mackin discussing and signing her novel, “The Last Collection: A Novel of Elsa Schiaparelli and Coco Chanel,” on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m.
An American woman becomes entangled in the intense rivalry between iconic fashion designers Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli in this captivating novel from the acclaimed author of “The Beautiful American.” In 1938 Paris, Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli are fighting for recognition as the most important fashion designer in France, and their rivalry is already legendary. They oppose each other at every turn, in politics and couture designs. When Schiaparelli offers a job to Lily, a young American artist visiting Paris, Lily finds herself involved with Schiaparelli and Chanel’s personal war. Their fierce competition reaches dangerous heights as the Nazis and looming threat of World War II bear down on Paris.
Jeanne Mackin is the author of acclaimed novels about ground-breaking, fascinating women whose lives intertwine with the political and cultural events of their times. Her novels have ranged from the salons of pre-revolutionary France to the cafes and conspiracies of France between the world wars. Her latest novel, “The Last Collection,” based on the intense rivalry between Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli, takes the reader into a world of Parisian haute couture and dangerous politics just before World War II. She has also won awards for journalism and taught writing. She lives with her husband in the Finger Lakes area of New York state.
This author event is free and open to the public. The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one mile west of Burlington. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436.
