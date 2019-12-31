OWEGO – “Luminous Arias: Recent Work by Brian Keeler” will open on Friday, Jan. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. This is a new exhibit of landscapes, cityscapes and figurative work by a renowned regional artist Brian Keeler.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, Keeler will give an “Artist Talk” at TAC beginning at 7 p.m. at 179 Front St. That evening, the artist will present a slide show on his work which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental and historical. This talk is free and open to the public.
“Luminous Arias” will be on display from Jan. 1-31 on Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., or by appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.