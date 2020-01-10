OWEGO – Are you receiving all the property tax exemptions for which you are eligible? Do you qualify for additional savings? Owego Tax Assessor Cheri Grenier will be offering a presentation on common property tax exemptions for which Tioga County residents may be eligible.
Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. on Jan. 21 from 1-2 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, and on Jan. 29 from 2-3 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols location, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.
These presentations are free to the public, but registration is required. Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to RSVP.
