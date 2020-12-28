Gusler/Klishevich

Born to Amy Gusler and Nicholas Klishevich of East Smithfield, a son, Callan James, on Dec. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Allen/Morris

Born to Selena Allen and James Morris of Athens, a son, Calder Joseph, on Dec. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mapes/Wilson

Born to Brittany Mapes and Duston Wilson of Muncy, a son, Greyson Charles, on Dec. 15, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Johnson/Bennett

Born to Larissa Johnson and Caleb Bennett of Towanda, a daughter, Jayci Raeyne, on Dec. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Maines/Seelye

Born to Shania Maines and Dominic Seelye of Wysox, a son, Hunter Micheal John, on Dec. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments