Gusler/Klishevich
Born to Amy Gusler and Nicholas Klishevich of East Smithfield, a son, Callan James, on Dec. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Allen/Morris
Born to Selena Allen and James Morris of Athens, a son, Calder Joseph, on Dec. 13, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Mapes/Wilson
Born to Brittany Mapes and Duston Wilson of Muncy, a son, Greyson Charles, on Dec. 15, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Johnson/Bennett
Born to Larissa Johnson and Caleb Bennett of Towanda, a daughter, Jayci Raeyne, on Dec. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Maines/Seelye
Born to Shania Maines and Dominic Seelye of Wysox, a son, Hunter Micheal John, on Dec. 17, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
