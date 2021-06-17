The Board Directors of the United Way of Bradford County are announcing Joan Smith-Reese as the new Executive Director effective June 1, 2021. She is replacing Kerri Strauss, who was the director for over 10 years.
Smith-Reese was previously the Executive Director of Animal Care Sanctuary for almost 11 years and resigned in October 2020. Prior to Animal Care Sanctuary, Smith-Reese owned Keystone Home Health Services, Inc and was President of Keystone Hospice in Philadelphia for 18 years.
“Having the opportunity to support all of the United Way of Bradford County agencies is a tremendous opportunity. There is such great need, especially after COVID. I look forward to learning about all the agencies missions throughout the summer and launching our campaign to fund those needs.”
United Way’s mission is to collect and distribute funds to enable direct service impact to Bradford County residents, while raising awareness of community needs and the services provided by our partners. The vision is to improve the lives of the people of Bradford County by funding programs to meet those community needs.
Stacee Harer, Board President, states, “Joan’s prior roles bring direct service impact and fundraising experience. She’s a well-known force in the non-profit world and we are extremely excited to have her on our team. Her passion and her vision surrounding support of Bradford County residents corresponds with United Way of Bradford County’s values. We encourage the community to welcome Joan in her new role, and reach out to her to express how we can help you and your teams Live United.”
Smith-Reese lives in Waverly, N.Y., with her five rescue dogs. Her only son is an 11-year Air Force soldier just back from Germany, living in San Antonio, Texas, with his family.
