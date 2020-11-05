WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in October:
Memorials:
“Knit Shawls & Wraps in 1 Week: 30 Quick Patterns to Keep You Cozy in Style” by Marie Greene, given in memory of Doris Woodward Fisher by Troy High School Class of 1957; and “The Cloudbuster Nine: The Untold Story of Ted Williams and the Baseball Team That Helped Win World War II” by Anne Keene, given in memory of Todd Wetzel by Troy High School Class of 1957.
Fiction:
“Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hildebrand; “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult; “The Searcher” by Tana French; “Interference” by Brad Parks; “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel; and “Magic Lessons” by Alice Hoffman.
Non-Fiction:
“Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson; “Rage” by Bob Woodward; and “Agent Sonya” by Ben Macintyre.
Audiobooks:
“The Guest List” by Lucy Foley; “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown; “Shoot the Breeze” by Gina Lamanna; “Girls of Summer” by Nancy Thayer; “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham; and “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber.
Christian fiction:
“The Christmas Table” by Donna VanLiere; “Amish Christmas Twins” by Shelley Shepard Gray; “Forever by Your Side” by Tracie Peterson; and “The Price of Valor” by Susan May Warren.
Large Type:
“Last Girl Standing” by Lisa Jackson; “The Time of Jacob’s Trial” by Donna VanLiere; and “For Love and Country” by Candace Waters.
DVDs:
“John Lewis: Good Trouble”; “Parasite” with Song Kang Ho and Lee Sun Kyun; “Paterno” with Al Pacino, Kathy Baker, and Riley Keough; and Bad Education with Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano, and Alison Janney.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
