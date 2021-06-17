FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m., as available, at St. James Catholic Church, Waverly. Meal is sponsored by North Barton Grange and will consist of ham/potato soup, crackers, mixed vegetables and applesauce. This will be takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church. Enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.

Load comments