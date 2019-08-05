Datebooks
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, Aug. 5 at noon at the East Waverly Ballpark for their annual picnic. The meal will be catered by Soprano’s; bring your own table service and beverage. Entertainment will be provided by Ted Benjamin.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Aug. 5 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Meal includes sloppy joe on roll, macaroni salad, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has a site serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
