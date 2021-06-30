ELMIRA – Arnot Health is the grateful recipient of a gift from colleagues at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
The closure of the Corning Hospital Gift Shop has resulted in more than $1,400 worth of stuffed toys being donated to the Pediatric Department at Arnot Health. The gift shop was closed as part of the hospital’s COVID-19 response and has since resulted in new and improved plans for the space, to be announced later.
Felissa Koernig, President, Guthrie Corning Hospital, said, “When we looked at the inventory that we had on hand, we thought about why it was intentionally purchased – to celebrate and cheer up babies and children in our hospital, and while Corning Hospital does have a Labor & Delivery unit, we have a limited pediatric inpatient presence. Arnot’s NICU and Pediatric Unit presented an opportunity for us to not only partner with our neighboring healthcare provider, but also brighten the lives of children who may be sick or injured.”
“We appreciate this generous donation that will help comfort our young patients,” said Maureen Walker, RN, Director of the Arnot Pediatric Unit. “Our region is blessed to have healthcare systems who believe in doing what is best for our community.”
The toys will be used on the Arnot Pediatric Unit and sent home with the children at the end of their stay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.