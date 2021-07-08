“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, July 8 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: we will be re-registering all clients. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, July 8 from 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of hot dog and roll, macaroni salad, baked beans, applesauce and homemade cookies will be available from the Athens Methodist Women. Pick up is from church parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold a picnic lunch at the pavilion at Sayre American Legion Post No. 283, Cayuta Street, Milltown, on Wednesday, July 14 at noon. Hot dogs, hamburgers and rolls will be provided by club. Please bring your own table service, beverage, and dish to pass. Guest speaker will be Tina Pickett. New members welcome. To RSVP, call Dick Berry at (570) 888-3088.
