TOWANDA – Winding River Players will host “A Winding Rivers Cabaret” benefit performance at the Black Box Theatre on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. There will be a matinee on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
The musical guests are Katie Replogle, Emily Canavan, Ally Agnellino, Karlie Vaughn, Karen Ballard, Stefan Poost, Cameron Cole, Lorelei Cole, Nichole Sample, Scot Saggiomo, Brandy Engel, Andrew Van Allen, Linda White, Ryan Canavan, and Kathryn Morrissey- Burch.
There will be three baskets for the raffle at each show. Two ways to win: raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or receive one ticket for each canned food item brought that be donated to local food pantries. More items equals more chances to win! The basket raffle will benefit CHOP: Children’s Hungry Outreach Partners. The admission price benefits the WRP programs.
Please call (570) 265-5017 to reserve seating. The venue has limited seating, so reservations should be made as soon as possible to ensure seating for this entertaining event.
