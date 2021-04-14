WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a 10-week Bible Study starting Wednesday, April 14. The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. (as available) at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. This is takeout only and will be served from the white garage behind the church. Guests should enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs. The menu will be roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert.
