SAYRE – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. The public is invited to this free program.
At 7:30 p.m., Jerry Acton, well-known photographer from Tioga County, New York, will present a program on Chincoteague, Va., everyone’s favorite vacation spot on the Eastern Shore. It has picturesque beaches with a spectacular variety of birds and is home to wild saltwater ponies. The book and movie, “Misty of Chincoteague,” written and filmed there, is a childhood favorite.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper. If attending the supper, please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Coffee, tea and desserts will be provided by the hosts of the evening, Bruce and Trish Benish and Carolyn and Chet Harris.
For more information, please contact Inga at (607) 425-7426
