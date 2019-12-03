Sayre:
Sayre Public Library invites you to join us for a special family story hour and book memorial dedication on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. We will be reading some of our newly donated books given in memory of Laura O’Connell. There will also be a craft and light refreshments available.
Sayre Public Library will be offering a Chair Yoga class for seniors Friday, Dec. 6; Monday, Dec. 9; and Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Beth Herbst, RYT Kripalu Vinyasa Yoga Teacher, Master’s Degree in Education, and ACE Certified Personal Trainer, will be leading the classes. She has been teaching yoga for more than seven years at Pivot Performance in Athens. There is no cost for the classes, though donations to the library are always appreciated. Attendance at all classes is not mandatory – participants are welcome to attend as many or as few classes as they wish.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, Dec. 3, our Nature Drawing Club will meet at 5 p.m. Participants can take part in learning to do botanical drawings and other disciplines related to capturing the details of nature. This program is for all ages and new participants are always welcome!
• Wednesday, Dec. 4, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week the theme is Planes, Trains, and Cars! Travel the roads, rails and sky with a variety of fun stories and crafts for little ones!
• Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new books to our collection. New fiction titles include “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich, and “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci. New non-fiction titles include “Solitary” by Albert Woodfox and “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom.
Join us on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. for a fun-filled morning with Santa! He will read holiday stories and listen to each child’s Christmas wishes, while you freely snap pictures of this special moment. There will also be crafts and activities, along with light refreshments, and each child will receive a book to take home. It is sure to be a magical time. Bring your friends and family for this free annual event!
As you take out decorations in preparation for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently-used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations, except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
