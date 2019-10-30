TROY – Come join Mt. Pisgah State Park for a night sky viewing on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6-9 p.m. at the Nature Center. We will set up the telescopes for star gazing and we will also be making and enjoying fireside s’mores. This will be a fun event for all ages.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally-related activities. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged.
Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page is frequently updated with current Park Advisories and Park Events, in addition to information about the park’s Recreation, History, How to Get Involved, Nearby Attractions, Maps and How to Find Us. For more information, please contact the park office at (570) 297-2734, e-mail: mtpisgahsp@pa.gov or online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us.
