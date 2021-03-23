SAYRE – There are currently 37 scholarship funds administered by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. In 2020, more than $80,000 in scholarships was awarded to 45 local students.
Scholarships are available to high school seniors with plans to continue their post-secondary education by attending a four-year college or university, community college, or two-year trade or technical school.
Applicants for all scholarships demonstrate individual excellence in areas such as community service, leadership, sports, music, academics and other unique characteristics.
Each year, educational scholarships impact the community by providing financial support to students to pursue careers.
“College tuition rates are on the rise and the cost to attend college is becoming increasingly difficult to meet. Higher education isn’t just critical for our children, but it’s also the key to North Central PA’s future,” said Michael Bridgham, whose Troy Lions Club is a scholarship donor. “This generation of students deserves the same opportunity so many of us have already had…the chance to learn, to explore, and understand what inspires and stimulates them. In the end, the passions and skills they develop through higher education will only serve all of us for years to come.”
For scholarship information and applications, please visit www.twintierscf.org.
Below is a listing for students attending Bradford County schools:
Donald & LaRene Ayres Scholarship – $4,700; for seniors graduating from Canton Area High School. See your guidance office for deadline.
Dorothy Kemp Leonard Scholarship – $4,000; for seniors graduating from Canton Area High School. Deadline date is Thursday, April 1, 2021; email to scole@twintierscf.org.
Dr. Jean E. Brenchley Woman of Science Award – $1,000. For seniors graduating from Canton Area High School. See your guidance office for deadline.
Florence Bennett Memorial Scholarship – $1,000. For seniors graduating from Wyalusing Area High School. See your guidance office for deadline.
John H. Hyde Jr. and Dr. Marcella Hyde Scholarship – $3,700. For seniors graduating from Canton Area High School. See your guidance office for deadline.
Towanda Music Society – $500. For seniors graduating from Bradford County district high schools. Deadline is Thursday, April 1, 2021; email to scole@twintierscf.org.
Troy Lions Club Huck Scholarship – $1,500. For seniors graduating from Troy Area High School. See your guidance office for deadline.
Victor & Carla Ross Scholarship – $400 per year up to four years. For seniors graduating from Bradford County district high schools. Deadline is Thursday, April 1, 2021; email to scole@twintierscf.org.
Guthrie Federal Credit Union – $2,000. For seniors graduating from Waverly and Tioga Central, N.Y., high schools, all Bradford County schools, parochial and home schooled in these districts. Deadline is Thursday, April 1, 2021; email to scole@twintierscf.org.
Rockman’s Apparel/Babe & George Tymoski Scholarship – $500. For seniors graduating from Athens and Sayre high schools and Waverly High School. Deadline is Thursday, April 1, 2021; email to scole@twintierscf.org.
