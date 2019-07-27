Datebooks
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold a genealogy workshop on Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m. at the historical society museum on South Lehigh Avenue in Sayre. Joyce Tice, noted historian and founder of Tri Counties Genealogy, the online database, will be presenting. Free of charge and open to the public.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement). Tuesday is 12 & 12 meeting and Friday is Big Book meeting.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SAYRE ELKS meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
