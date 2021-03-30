The Racial Equity Coalition of Tioga County, N.Y., and Bradford County, Pa., is pleased to announce it will award one $1,000 scholarship to a student graduating from Waverly, Sayre or Athens high schools, who has plans to pursue their education to work with marginalized populations.
Applicants are asked to submit a statement, referencing any current involvement, including activism, volunteering, academic work, art and cultural work, supporting others or self preservation, etc., but specific details of the application are available through the schools’ guidance offices.
Students are strongly encouraged to apply soon. The cutoff date is April 15.
The Racial Equity Coalition is a local group, working to dismantle racism by providing support and creating opportunities for education and dialogue about racism. If you would like to lend support, or get involved, feel free to contact: maggiesheffler@gmail.com.
